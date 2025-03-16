2 teens charged in Chicago armed robbery, police say
CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were charged in connection with an armed robbery of a 55-year-old man on the North Side on Saturday afternoon.
What we know:
The incident happened in the 1900 block of West Cornelia Avenue in the Roscoe Village neighborhood a little after 3 p.m., according to Chicago police.
The suspects allegedly took property at gunpoint from the victim.
They were also inside a car that had been reported stolen the same day from the 2000 block of North Hamlin Avenue in Logan Square, police said.
The suspects were arrested around 3:40 p.m. and charged with multiple crimes.
A 17-year-old suspect was charged with armed robbery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and criminal trespassing to a vehicle.
A 16-year-old suspect was charged with armed robbery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and criminal trespassing to a vehicle.
What we don't know:
Police did not name the suspects as they were underage.
It was unclear if the 55-year-old victim was harmed and what was taken.