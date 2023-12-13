2 teens in critical condition after being ejected during rollover crash in Woodstock

Two teenagers have life-threatening injuries after being ejected during a rollover crash in Woodstock.

The crash happened at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of N. Route 47, according to Woodstock Fire/Rescue officials.

When first responders arrived, they found the vehicle had crashed and rolled over onto its side near a house.

Both teens were ejected and found not far from the vehicle. However, they were unconscious, officials say.

One teen was airlifted to Javon Bea Hospital - Riverside in Rockford and the other was flown in another medical helicopter to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Both teens who were injured in the rollover crash were airlifted to area hospitals. (Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

At last check, both teens are still in critical condition.

The house was not damaged in the crash and authorities have temporarily shut down the roadway.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.