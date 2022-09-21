2 teens in critical condition after being shot in West Garfield Park

Two teens are in critical condition after being shot while standing on the sidewalk in West Garfield Park Wednesday afternoon.

At about 5:21 p.m., two 16-year-old boys were standing outside in the 3800 block of West Gladys when a vehicle drove by and an occupant from the vehicle fired shots, striking the teens, police said.

One of the teens was shot in the abdomen, and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The second teen was shot in the head, and self-transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No offenders are in custody.