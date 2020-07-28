2 teens injured in car explosion near Plainfield high school

Two teens were injured after a car carrying a welding tank exploded near a high school Tuesday in Plainfield.

Authorities responded to multiple calls of an explosion about 2 a.m. in the area of Plainfield Central High School, 24120 West Fort Beggs Dr., and found a 2015 Ford Focus engulfed in flames in the school’s parking lot, Plainfield police said.

Two 14-year-old boys were injured in the explosion, police said. They indicated that they left their homes without permission and one of them had taken his dad’s work car.

While they were driving around, they heard a hissing sound coming from inside of the car and pulled into the parking lot of the high school to see where it was coming from, police said. The blast occurred as they got out of the car.

One teen suffered severe head injuries and was initially taken to Amita Saint Joseph’s Medical Center before being airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said.

The other teen sustained minor injuries to the face from the blast and was taken to Amita Saint Joseph’s Medical Center, police said. Their conditions were not known.

The owner of the car said he was carrying an acetylene tank in the truck for work, police said. Acetylne is used for welding and cutting metals.

Plainfield police are investigating.