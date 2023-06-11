2 teens killed in 3-car crash in Hoffman Estates

An investigation was launched after two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Cook County Saturday night.

Hoffman Estates police responded to Higgins Road and Barrington Road at 8:52 p.m. for a three-vehicle crash.

An 18-year-old girl who was driving was transported to St. Alexius Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. An 18-year-old boy who was sitting passenger in the same vehicle was transported to Alexian Brothers in Elk Grove Village, where he was also pronounced dead.

The two teens were identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Amelia Mazeikis and Dshaun Tudela, both of Hoffman Estates.

Two other drivers involved were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe that alcohol may have been involved in the crash. This crash remains under investigation, as well as any pending charges.

MCAT's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting the Hoffman Estates Police Department's traffic division with the investigation.