2 teens shot, 1 fatally, in Calumet City

Two teenagers were shot, one of them fatally, Wednesday in south suburban Calumet City.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting about 3:15 p.m. found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Buffalo Avenue, and learned the shooting happened about a block away, according to Calumet City Police Chief Christopher Fletcher

There, they found 19-year-old Jocari Chapman unresponsive in a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Fletcher said. He was rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died hours later.

The 17-year-old was also taken to a local hospital, and his condition was stabilized, Fletcher said.

Chapman lived in Markham, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and Calumet City Police Department are investigating the incident.