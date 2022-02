A pair of 19-year-olds were shot Tuesday night in the Austin neighborhood.

The two were walking around 11:15 p.m. in the first block of North Central Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, police said.

One of them suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and the other was shot in the hip, police said.

They were both taken to West Suburban Hospital where they were listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.