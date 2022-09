Two teens were shot while near the sidewalk in Brighton Park Tuesday afternoon.

At about 5:45 p.m., two 15-year-old boys were near the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Mozart when they were struck by gunfire, police said.

Both victims were struck in the leg. One was also struck in the forearm.

Both were taken to the hospital in good condition.

No offender is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.