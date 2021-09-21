2 teens shot while sitting in car in Hyde Park: police

A 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy were shot Tuesday night while sitting in a vehicle on Chicago’s South Side.

The gunfire erupted around 6:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of S. Lake Park Avenue in the Hyde Park neighborhood, according to police.

The 14-year-old was struck in the leg and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The 15-year-old was struck in the head and taken to Provident Hospital in serious condition.

No offenders are in custody as Area Detectives continue to investigate.

About four hours earlier, a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot near Simeon High School on the South Side where he was a student.

The teen was shot around 2:40 p.m. by someone in a black car outside a business in the 8300 block of South Holland Road, police said. He was hit in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.