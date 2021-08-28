2 teens shot while walking in Chatham

Two 16-year-old victims were shot while walking in Chatham Friday night.

The shooting occurred in the 8700 block of South Holland.

At about 11:56 p.m., the two victims, one male and one female, were walking when they heard shots and felt pain, police said.

The male was shot in the chin, and the female suffered a graze wound to the leg.

Police said the two victims do not appear to be the intended targets.

They were dropped off at a hospital by a passerby and are in good condition.

No suspects are in custody.