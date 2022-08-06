2 teens shot while walking on Chicago's South Side

Two teens were shot while walking on the sidewalk on Chicago's South Side Friday night.

The shooting occurred in the 3900 block of South King Drive.

At about 10:14 p.m., two 17-year-old boys were walking when they were struck by gunfire, police said.

One of the boys was shot in the buttocks. He was dropped off at an area hospital before being transported to Stroger. He is listed in fair condition.

The other teen was shot in the left leg, and dropped off at an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.