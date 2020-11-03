2 teens wounded in accidental shooting in Little Village, 1 teen in custody

Two teens were wounded and one teen was taken into custody Tuesday after an accidental shooting in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The three teens were in the back porch area of a 2nd floor building in the 2600 block of South Drake Avenue with other males about 12:40 a.m., when a 15-year-old boy was passing a gun and accidentally fired the weapon, Chicago police said.

A 17-year-old boy was struck in the right leg and a 15-year-old boy was struck in his left foot, police said. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

The 15-year-old boy who fired the shot was taken into custody, police said. The gun was recovered from the scene.

Area Four detectives are investigating.