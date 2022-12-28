2 teens wounded in drive-by shooting in South Shore

Two teens were wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Shore Wednesday night.

At about 7:48 p.m., two teens were walking on the sidewalk in the 7800 block of South Bennett when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was listed in fair condition.

Another 17-year-old boy was dropped off at the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.

He was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody.