2 thieves robbing victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South and Southwest sides

Chicago police are warning South and Southwest sides residents about three armed robberies that occurred over the weekend.

In each incident, offenders driving a red or burgundy Dodge Challenger approach a victim and display handguns. The offenders then took the victim's property by force, police said.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

6400 block of South Maryland on Dec. 9 at 6 a.m.

5100 block of South Troy on Dec. 10 at 12:58 p.m.

4800 block of South Bishop on Dec. 10 at 1:30 p.m.

The offenders are described as two Black males, between the ages of 16 and 18 years old. They are roughly 5'9" and were wearing dark clothing and masks.

If you have any information, contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8384.