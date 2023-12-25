2 unscheduled migrant buses arrive at Elmhurst train station

Two unscheduled migrant buses arrived at the Elmhurst train station Saturday night.

According to police, the first bus arrived before 9 p.m. and was carrying 58 migrants.

The bus originated from Texas and someone on board, who was acting as a leader, purchased Metra tickets for all passengers.

The migrants then boarded a 9:13 p.m. train to Chicago. Everyone remained on the bus until the train arrived.

A second unscheduled bus carrying 33 migrants arrived at the train station sometime before 11 p.m.

They boarded the 11:15 p.m. Metra train to Chicago.

Elmhurst police and fire were on the scene coordinating and answering questions.