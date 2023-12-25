2 unscheduled migrant buses arrive at Elmhurst train station
ELMHURST, Ill. - Two unscheduled migrant buses arrived at the Elmhurst train station Saturday night.
According to police, the first bus arrived before 9 p.m. and was carrying 58 migrants.
The bus originated from Texas and someone on board, who was acting as a leader, purchased Metra tickets for all passengers.
The migrants then boarded a 9:13 p.m. train to Chicago. Everyone remained on the bus until the train arrived.
A second unscheduled bus carrying 33 migrants arrived at the train station sometime before 11 p.m.
They boarded the 11:15 p.m. Metra train to Chicago.
Elmhurst police and fire were on the scene coordinating and answering questions.