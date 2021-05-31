2-vehicle crash involving deer on I-90 leaves 2 people dead, 2 others injured

Two people are dead and two others are injured following a two-car crash involving a deer on Interstate 90 Monday morning.

Illinois State Police responded to the two-unit crash at about 1:45 a.m on I-90 near milepost 59.

The first vehicle was traveling on I-90 when it struck a deer in the roadway. The vehicle slowed down and traveled towards the right shoulder.

The front end of the second vehicle struck the rear end of the first vehicle and overturned.

The driver in the second vehicle was transported with serious injuries. The driver of the first vehicle was also transported with serious injuries.

A passenger in the first vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries and died at the scene. The second passenger in the first vehicle was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and succumbed to their injuries.

A 51-year-old woman and a 15-year-old male of Chicago were identified as the two who were killed.

At approximately 2 a.m., all westbound lanes of I-90 and the ramps from IL Rt. 59 to westbound I-90 were closed for the traffic crash investigation.

At approximately 4 a.m., all westbound lanes of I-90 reopened, Illinois State Police said.

At approximately 6 a.m., all lanes were reopened.

No further information is available at this time.