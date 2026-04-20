Chicago weather: Freeze warning starts the day before temperatures rebound

The Brief A freeze warning brings early morning temperatures near or below 30 degrees in some areas. A warming trend pushes highs into the 70s by Tuesday and possibly 80 by Thursday. Showers return late Thursday into Friday, with a dry weekend ahead.



We start on a cold note with a freeze warning in effect early this morning. There are already some spots with temperatures around 30 and there will likely be some scattered upper 20s away from the city before the sun comes up.

We will see mostly sunny skies today, which will help drive temperatures into the mid 50s, but it will be cooler by the lake. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the mid 40s.

What's next:

Tuesday will be much warmer as we begin another stretch of mild days. Highs will make it into the mid 70s. Cloud cover will be on the increase, though, with a few showers and maybe a rumble of thunder arriving by evening.

On Wednesday, it will be partly sunny and continued mild with highs in the low 70s. Thursday looks to be warmer with highs likely reaching 80°. There will be some scattered showers arriving by Thursday night and continuing Friday.

Highs on Friday will not be as warm — likely topping out closer to 70°. The weekend looks dry both days with a mixture of clouds and sun and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.