CPS parents push back on May 1 civic action plan: 'Our children should not be used as political pawns'

The Brief CPS parents have planned a press conference opposing the May 1 "day of civic action" agreement. They argue the plan could disrupt learning and introduce political content into classrooms. The group has hired an attorney and is exploring possible legal action.



A group of Chicago Public Schools parents and community leaders will hold a press conference Monday morning to oppose an agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union that designates May 1 as a "day of civic action."

The event is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Cooper Dual Language Academy in Pilsen.

While schools are expected to remain open on May 1, parents said the planned activities could disrupt a full instructional day and introduce political content into classrooms.

According to the agreement with the CTU, students will attend school but participate in a modified schedule that includes morning rallies and walk-ins, followed by civic engagement lessons and activities from 9 a.m. to noon.

Students and educators will then have the option to attend a 1 p.m. rally at Union Park, with CPS providing buses for field trips.

What they're saying:

"Our children should not be used as political pawns for anyone’s agenda," CPS parent Leonor Arellano said. "Politics has no place in our children’s school, especially for a disruptive action that leaves families scrambling to provide childcare, meals and critical services. This hits our most vulnerable students the hardest, especially those with special needs, and it sets a dangerous precedent."

Organizers said concerns have been growing since the proposal for May 1 activities was first introduced, prompting some parents to explore possible legal action. The group has retained attorney Bill Quinlan to advise on their rights and potential next steps.

How you can watch:

The press conference will be live-streamed in the media player at the top of this story.