Man charged with drug-impaired driving in deadly January crash: officials

The Brief A Cary-area man has been charged with reckless homicide and felony DUI counts in a fatal January crash in Deer Park. Investigators say Ryan P. Rinda was under the influence of cocaine and speeding when he struck a stopped vehicle. The crash killed 95-year-old Richard A. Krzysztofiak of Palatine.



A man has been charged with reckless homicide after he was found under the influence of drugs during a fatal crash in Deer Park earlier this year, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Ryan P. Rinda, 30, of unincorporated Cary, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs causing death, reckless homicide, and two felony counts of aggravated DUI with a revoked license.

After an investigation, Lake County Sheriff's Traffic Crash investigators said Rinda, who was driving a Honda HR-V, was under the influence of cocaine during a crash in Deer Park in January.

According to investigators, Rinda was going more than 50 mph just before hitting the stopped car.

Ryan P. Rinda, 30, unincorporated Cary

The backstory:

Lake County sheriff's deputies were called around 3:15 p.m., Jan. 13 to the intersection of Lake, Cook and Quentin roads after 911 callers reported a serious crash. Deputies had been dispatched moments earlier for a report of a disabled vehicle at the same location.

Officials said the 95-year-old man was outside his vehicle in the center lane when it was struck from behind by another car. He was found in the roadway with fatal injuries and two vehicles were heavily damaged.

The victim was identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as Richard A. Krzysztofiak, of Palatine. An autopsy conducted Wednesday found he died of blunt force injuries resulting from the crash.