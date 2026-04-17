May 1 classes stay in session as CPS, CTU turn day into civic action event

The Brief CPS schools will remain open May 1 but shift to a day focused on civic engagement and student activities. Students can attend rallies, including a major event at Union Park, with district-provided transportation. The plan follows a dispute between CPS leadership and the teachers union over whether to cancel classes entirely.



Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union have reached an agreement to keep schools open May 1 while converting the day into a systemwide focus on civic engagement.

According to the CTU, students will attend school but participate in a modified schedule that includes morning rallies and walk-ins, followed by civic engagement lessons and activities from 9 a.m. to noon.

Students and educators will then have the option to attend a 1 p.m. rally at Union Park, with CPS providing buses for field trips.

"This agreement preserves the classroom time students deserve and respects our staff and families who must be able to trust CPS to uphold the academic school year calendar," CPS CEO and Superintendent Dr. Macquline King said in a statement. "At the same time, the agreement honors the proud history of civic action in Chicago and beyond."

The backstory:

The agreement follows days of tension between CPS leadership and the union over whether to cancel classes entirely for May Day demonstrations. CPS CEO Macquline King had maintained that May 1 should remain an instructional day and urged the Chicago Board of Education to take formal action if any changes were to be made.

The CTU had pushed for a full day off, citing language it said allowed for a professional development day to be shifted from June to May 1, so educators could participate in labor actions. A draft proposal circulating called for "no school" and encouraged participation in rallies.

Instead, the compromise keeps classrooms open while incorporating organized civic activities and off-campus participation.

According to the CTU, CPS will provide transportation for students and staff attending the afternoon rally, and no retaliation will be taken against those who choose to participate. The district and union also agreed to jointly lobby for full education funding in Springfield and to designate future weekday May Day observances as teacher-directed professional development days.

The decision comes amid reported disagreements within district leadership and the school board. Some board members raised concerns about the impact on instruction, athletics and scheduled events, including Advanced Placement test preparation.

What they're saying:

Mayor Brandon Johnson praised the compromise by CPS and CTU, saying in part:

"We are pleased all parties are working together to ensure school communities can participate in commemorating International Workers Day," the statement read. "Schools will remain open for instruction, while multiple opportunities will be provided for those who wish to participate in this day of civic action both inside and outside of the classroom."