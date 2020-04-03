2 Walmart employees in Chicago area die from COVID-19

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Fox 32 News on the go by clicking here

Two employees of a Walmart in suburban Chicago have died from COVID-19.

The announcement was made Friday. The employees worked at a Walmart located in Evergreen Park, Illinois.

The Walmart affected released the following statement.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of two associates at our Evergreen Park store, and we are mourning along with their families. While neither associate had been at the store in more than a week, we took action to reinforce our cleaning and sanitizing measures, which include a thorough deep-cleaning of key areas of the store. Within the last week, the store passed a third-party safety and environmental compliance assessment as well as a health department inspection. We are also taking the extra precaution of bringing in an outside company to further clean and sanitize the store to ensure the safety and well-being of our associates and customers. We will continue to assess the situation and take additional steps as needed," Walmart said in a statement.

Also on Friday, Illinois health officials announced 1,209 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s case total to 8,904.