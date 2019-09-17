2 wanted for attempted luring of teen girl in Bronzeville

Chicago police are searching for two men who tried to lure a teenage girl into their van Monday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

A 17-year-old girl was walking about 3:20 p.m. in the 4500 block of South King Drive when a white utility van pulled up and a man in the passenger seat told her to “come here,” Chicago police said.

The girl ignored the man’s demands and got a ride home from a friend, police said. The van fled westbound on 45th Street.

The passenger in the van was described as a white man his late 20s or early 30s with blonde hair, police said. The van was being driven by a black man in his 40s with gray and black hair and a gray beard.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.