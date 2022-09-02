2 wanted in connection with shooting of woman on Red Line train in Loop

Chicago police are looking for two people wanted in connection with the shooting of a woman on a CTA Red Line train last week in the Loop.

The woman, 30, was riding the train just after midnight near 188 N. State St on Aug. 27 when she got into an argument with the suspects, Chicago police said.

One of the suspects fired a shot and struck her in the knee, police said.

(Chicago police)

Police believe two people were involved in the attack:

a Black man wearing a black shirt, black pants with white stripes and black and white shoes; and

a Black woman with long black hair in dreadlocks, wearing a purple hoodie and white shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detective Scott Liebhaber at 312-744-8261.