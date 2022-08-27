Woman shot in leg on CTA Red Line train during verbal confrontation

Overnight, a 30-year-old woman was shot while aboard a CTA Red Line train, according to Chicago police.

Police said the victim was shot by an unidentified offender during a verbal confrontation around 12:09 a.m. Saturday.

The shooting happened near the State and Lake station in the Loop.

The victim was unable to provide further details and there is no one in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.