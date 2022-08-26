2 women in critical condition after shooting in West Rogers Park

Two women are in critical condition after being shot while sitting in a parked car in West Rogers Park Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m., a 29-year-old woman and an unidentified woman about 20 years old were sitting in a car in the 6400 block of North Bell Street when they were struck by gunfire, according to Chicago police.

The younger woman was struck once in the face and was listed in critical condition. The 29-year-old woman was struck once on the neck and is also in critical condition.

Both victims were taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment.

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.