2 women arrested at O’Hare Airport with 22 kilos of suspected cocaine

Two California women were taken into custody on drug trafficking charges shortly after arriving at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Monday.

Officials from the Chicago DEA field division announced Friday that charges had been filed against the women with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

What we know:

Acting on a lead, DEA agents located Nancy Ramos, 20, of Huntington Park, California, as she arrived at O’Hare from Los Angeles on Monday. After a positive canine alert, Ramos consented to a search of her checked luggage, where officers found about 13 kilograms of suspected cocaine, officials said.

[L-R] Nancy G. Ramos, 27, and Vanessa A. Perez, 20. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Chicago Field Division)

Vanessa Perez, 27, of Los Angeles, was also located at the airport. Officers discovered about nine kilograms of suspected cocaine in her checked luggage after she consented to a search.

Both women were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and controlled substance trafficking.

The Hamilton/Boone County Drug Task Force assisted DEA agents with the case.

Suspected cocaine seized by DEA agents from Nancy Ramos and Vanessa Perez at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on January 5, 2026. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Chicago Field Division)

No further details were immediately available.