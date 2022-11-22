2 women dead after fire erupts in West Englewood residence

Two women are dead after a fire erupted in a West Englewood residence Tuesday night.

The fire occurred at 72nd Street and Wolcott Avenue.

According to Chicago Fire Department officials, the two women were in their 40s and are believed to be sisters.

They were located toward the rear of the structure in different bedroom areas.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home, Chicago fire officials said.