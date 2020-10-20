2 women die, man hurt in Logan Square crash

article

Two women died and a man hurt in a car crash Monday in Logan Square on the Northwest Side, according to police.

A 55-year-old female driver of a Toyota SUV and a 33-year-old male driver of a Ford Focus crashed about 10:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Fullerton Avenue, Chicago police said.

The woman was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Her passenger, a 71-year-old woman, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she also died, police said.

The driver of the Focus was also taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the 55-year-old woman as being Patricia Mallqui of Belmont Heights. The 71-year-old woman remains unidentified.

Chicago police’s Major Accidents Unit are investigating the crash.