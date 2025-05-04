Cook County crash: 2 women hit and killed by car identified

The Brief The two women killed when a car crashed into them in north suburban Winnetka on Friday have been identified. Neighbors said the women were a mother and daughter. An infant was also critically injured in the crash.



The two women who were killed when a car crashed into them in north suburban Winnetka last Friday night have been identified.

The crash left two women dead and an infant in critical condition.

What we know:

One woman was quickly identified as Sediqeh Samadi, 37, by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

On Sunday, the agency also identified Raziyeh Sigary, 58, as the other victim who was killed.

Neighbors said the pedestrians who died in the crash were a mother and daughter. They said the mother was visiting from Iran and helping babysit her grandson, who was the infant listed in critical condition as of Saturday.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Church Road near Meadow Road, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

The car was traveling south on Church Road when it hit the two women and the infant, who was in a stroller at the time.

Authorities said the driver may have suffered a medical episode prior to the crash and that there was "no indication of foul play."

The driver and a passenger in the car were also taken to a local hospital with injuries that were non-life-threatening, police said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 708-765-4896.