2 women shot after argument in Englewood

Two women were shot after one of them got into an argument Wednesday in Englewood on the South Side.

About 2 a.m. one of the women got into a “verbal altercation” with a man she knew in the 6800 block of South Ashland Avenue, then got into a vehilce with another woman and drove away, police said.

The man followed them in his vehicle, pulled up next to them and began to fire shots into the vehicle, police said.

One woman, 27, was struck in the hand and the other, 23, was struck in the left leg, police said.

They both drove to Holy Cross hospital in good condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating