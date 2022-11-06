2 women shot to death in Northwest Indiana at same address

Two women were shot to death in Northwest Indiana Friday night.

The Indiana Lake County Coroner's Office says 20-year-old Destiny Jackson and 19-year-old Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad were found dead at 418 Ruta Drive #925 in Hobart around 7:20 p.m.

The coroner's report said both victims were shot multiple times.

Both victims lived in the 400 block of Ruta Drive, according to officials.

Both deaths were ruled a homicide.

Police have not provided any narrative about either shooting.