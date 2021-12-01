2 women shot while driving in Brighton Park

Two women were shot while traveling in a car Wednesday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

The pair noticed a minivan following them after midnight in the 4600 block of North Kedzie Avenue when the minivan pulled alongside them and someone inside started shooting, police said.

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the neck, and a 27-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the torso, police said.

They drove to 55th Street and Pulaski Road where paramedics took them to Advocate Christ Medical Center, police said. They were both listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.