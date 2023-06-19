2 women shot while driving in Lawndale

Two women were shot while driving Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The women, both 30 years old, were inside a vehicle around 2:51 a.m. traveling westbound in the 4200 block of West Roosevelt Road when gunfire broke out, according to police.

One of the women was shot multiple times throughout the body and the other woman was shot in her knee.

They drove themselves to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in critical and stable condition, respectively.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.