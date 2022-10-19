2 women stole 21 bottles of cologne from Nordstrom Rack, led Oak Brook police on high-speed chase: prosecutors

article

Bond has been set for two Milwaukee women accused of stealing more than $1,200 worth of merchandise from the Nordstrom Rack in Oak Brook.

Kaphree Jordan, 25, and Aaliyah Guy, 24, have been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.

Jordan also faces one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding.

At about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oak Brook police were on patrol at the Shops of Oak Brook when they allegedly observed Guy run out of Nordstrom Rack with a backpack and enter the passenger side of a Kia vehicle, prosecutors said.

Moments later, officers saw Jordan exit the store and allegedly enter the driver's side of the Kia.

Officers then followed the vehicle and activated their emergency lights, prosecutors said.

The Kia allegedly attempted to flee on southbound Route 83, and led the officers on a high-speed chase from Route 83 to eastbound I-88, to eastbound I-290, to northbound I-294.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The Kia was eventually stopped on I-294 when officers deployed spike strips.

According to prosecutors, the Kia was traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph during the pursuit.

A duffel bag containing 21 bottles of cologne and perfume valued at $1,273 was allegedly found in the Kia.

"Public safety is our top priority in DuPage County," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. "The allegations that after committing a burglary at the Nordstrom Rack, the defendants led authorities on a high-speed chase in excess of 100 mph, demonstrates their complete disregard for the rule of law. This will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be aggressively prosecuted."

Guy and Jordan were taken into custody and charged accordingly.

Bond was set at $50,000 for Jordan, and $40,000 for Guy.

The next court appearance for both women is scheduled for Nov. 9.