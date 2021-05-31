2 wounded, 1 critically, in Belmont Cragin shooting

Two men were wounded in a shooting early Monday in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

The pair were standing outside about 3:45 a.m. in the 5700 block of West Grand Avenue when the male suspect approached them and asked what gang they were affiliated with, Chicago police said.

The men responded that they were not a park of a gang, police said. The male suspect then pulled out a handgun and fired shots before leaving the scene.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

One man, 33, was struck in the arm and torso and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The other, 31, was shot in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.