2 wounded, 1 critically, in shooting on Chicago's South Side

Two people were shot in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 7000 block of South Indiana.

At about 1:16 a.m., two men were standing on the street with a group of people when a male offender fired shots, police said.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the left leg and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the left leg, and transported to the hospital in fair condition.

No one is currently in custody.