2 wounded, 1 critically, in shooting on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood Sunday morning.
The shooting occurred in the 7000 block of South Indiana.
At about 1:16 a.m., two men were standing on the street with a group of people when a male offender fired shots, police said.
A 42-year-old man was shot in the left leg and transported to the hospital in critical condition.
A 38-year-old man was shot in the left leg, and transported to the hospital in fair condition.
No one is currently in custody.