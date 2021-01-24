2 wounded, 1 fatally, in Washington Heights shooting: police

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Washington Heights on the South Side, police said.

The two men were shot inside a home during a gathering about 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 104th Street, Chicago police said.

Minutes after the shooting, officers pulled over a vehicle on 103rd and Aberdeen Streets that was seen leaving the area where the incident happened and took two of the occupants in for questioning, police said.

A 39-year-old was shot in the head and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the man’s death.

The other man, 33, was struck in the stomach and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

Advertisement

Area Two detectives are investigating.