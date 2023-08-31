2 wounded by gunfire in Back of the Yards

Two men were shot in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Thursday morning, police say,

A 33-year-old man was driving in the 4400 block of South Wood Street at 1 a.m. when gunfire grazed his head.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Police say a second male victim, 29, was shot in the shoulder and arm. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, also in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No arrests were reported. Detectives are investigating the incident.