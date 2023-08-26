2 wounded in Gage Park shooting: police

A man and woman were shot in Gage Park Saturday morning.

Police say the victims were outside in the 5800 block of South Whipple Street at 5:38 a.m. when they heard gunshots.

The woman was shot in the buttocks and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where she is listed in stable condition.

The man was shot in his left arm and chest and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating.