2 wounded in Lawndale shooting

Two men were wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 6:30 a.m., a 38-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were walking in the 1600 block of South Pulaski Road, when someone fired shots at them before getting into a car and fleeing, Chicago police said.

The 38-year-old was struck in the leg, finger and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said. The older man was struck in the hand and refused treatment, but went to Mount Sinai Hospital and is in good condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.