2 wounded in West Garfield Park drive-by shooting

A man and a woman were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Sunday in West Garfield Park.

They were inside a vehicle about 3:40 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Congress Parkway when someone in another vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.

They self-transported to Loyola University Medical Center in fair condition, police said. The 32-year-old man was shot in the chest and the 22-year-old woman was struck in the arm.

There is no one in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.