2 wounded in Woodlawn drive-by shooting

Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning near Jackson Park in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

A 38-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were standing outside around 1:33 a.m. when a white SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 6400 block of South Stony Island Avenue, police said.

The 34-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the knee while the 38-year-old was shot in the buttocks, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Both of them were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.