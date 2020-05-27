2 wounded Wednesday morning in NW Side shootings, including teen shot in Cragin

Two people were wounded in separate shootings Wednesday morning on the Northwest Side, including a 17-year-old boy in Cragin and an 18-year-old woman shot in her head in Old Irving Park.

The 17-year-old was walking in the 3100 block of North Laramie Avenue about 9 a.m. when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.

Paramedics picked him up minutes later at Belmont and Leclaire avenues and took him to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

He was treated for two gunshot wounds to his buttocks, police said. His condition was stabilized. No arrests have been made.

Hours earlier, an 18-year-old woman was shot in the head several blocks away in Old Irving Park.

About 5:05 a.m., she was the passenger of a vehicle when a black vehicle pulled up alongside her in the 4400 block of West Irving Park Road, began honking and then someone inside opened fire, police said.

She was struck on the side of her head and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said.