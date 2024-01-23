2-year-old boy suffers gunshot wound to the face in apparent accidental shooting in West Pullman

A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the face Tuesday night on Chicago's Far South Side.

At about 8:18 p.m., police responded to the 11800 block of South LaSalle and located the two-year-old victim. According to a 32-year-old woman at the scene, she said she heard a loud noise and found the boy with a gunshot wound.

The boy was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The woman was transported to Area Two and a firearm was recovered.

The incident appears to be accidental.

Police continue to investigate.