2-year-old boy, two women in critical condition after driver runs red light on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Three people were seriously injured, including a 2-year-old boy, in a crash that occurred in Gresham Monday afternoon.
The crash occurred in the 8700 block of South Vincennes just after 3 p.m.
According to Chicago police, a 22-year-old man was operating a red SUV and traveling westbound on 87th Street. At the same time, a 55-year-old man driving a sedan was traveling northbound on Vincennes and a 49-year-old woman driving an SUV was traveling southbound on Vincennes.
The 22-year-old man drove through a red traffic light and struck the passenger side of the sedan as well as the passenger side bumper of the SUV.
His vehicle then came to a rest after striking a light pole.
Two women who were passengers in the 22-year-old's vehicle were transported to an area hospital, both in critical condition.
A 2-year-old boy in the same vehicle was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.
A firearm was recovered from the scene.
The driver was taken into custody.