2-year-old girl, 25-year-old man shot on Chicago's South Side: police

A 2-year-old girl and 25-year-old man were wounded in a shooting Friday on Chicago’s South Side, according to police.

The shooting took place at West 84th Street and South Sangamon Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, and the man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The victims were getting into a vehicle when a silver colored SUV drove down the street and someone inside open fired. The child was struck in the arm and the man was struck in the upper right thigh.

No offenders are in custody as police investigate.

No further details were immediately available.

