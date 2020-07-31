2-year-old girl dies after being shot in northwest Indiana

article

A 2-year-old girl who was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday in Hammond, Indiana has died of her injuries, according to Hammond police.

Police released the following statement: "The Hammond Police Department is saddened to report that on July 31st at approximately 11:30 a.m., Jo Jo died from her injuries. 2-year-old Jo Jo was a victim of gun violence that occurred on July 29th. Our hearts are heavy with this news, and now more than ever, we ask the public for help. This little girl’s life was stripped from her in an act of senseless violence that will forever impact those who knew her."

About 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 6900 block of Barrie Lynn Road in the Kennedy Crossing Apartments complex for calls of shots fired and found a woman in a vehicle with her daughter, who had been struck by a bullet, police said.

The toddler was flown to a Chicago hospital in critical condition, police said. The mother was not injured, but taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Hammond Police Criminal Investigations Division at 219-852-2906, or email detectives at detectives@hammondpolice.com.