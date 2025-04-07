About 20 businesses burglarized in Downers Grove overnight, police say

About 20 businesses were burglarized overnight in west suburban Downers Grove, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Finley Road around 3:40 a.m. on Monday for a report of a commercial burglar alarm, according to the Downers Grove Police Department.

Police learned that about 20 other commercial burglaries took place in the surrounding area on Butterfield Road and Ogden Avenue.

Downers Grove police are investigating the burglaries.

No one was in custody as of late Monday morning.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly how many of the burglaries were connected.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the burglaries is asked to call police at 630-434-5600.