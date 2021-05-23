20-year-old shot while walking in the Loop

A 20-year-old man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Loop.

About 12:40 a.m., the man was walking with a group of people in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue when a male walking by with another group fired shots, grazing him in the leg, Chicago police said.

The 20-year-old told officers he did not know anyone in the other group that walked by and refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

No one in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.