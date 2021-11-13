20-year-old woman shot in the head while driving on Chicago's West Side

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the head while driving on Chicago's West Side Friday night.

The shooting occurred in the 3400 block of West Jackson.

At about 11:37 p.m., the woman, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was driving when an unknown offender shot her in the head.

She was reported in critical condition and transported to a local hospital.

No one is currently in custody.